For tonight we're looking at dry conditions with partly to mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures in the 50s.
Monday is looking pretty good with mostly sunny to partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s and highs in the upper 70s in the mountains. An isolated shower or T-Storm can't be ruled out in the mountains. Monday night looks dry and pleasant with lows near 60 in the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Tuesday appears to be our best chance for rain, but it's about a 20% chance. Highs will be in the low 80s for the Upstate and mid 70s in the mountains. Tuesday night will be dry with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
For Wednesday in the weekend we have a big warm up on the way with lots of sunshine.
A summer-like pattern will set up as temperatures rise from the low 80s Wednesday to the low 90s next weekend. In the mountains temperatures will will rise from the mid 70s to the mid to upper 80s by the weekend. Lows at night will be in the 50s and 60s. No rain is expected during this period.
