Tropical system Claudette departs to the east as a Tropical Storm this Monday, as it impacts primarily North Carolina's east coast. It's expected to move out to sea later today. Locally for us today, our area looks mostly dry and hot ahead of storms on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.
Throughout the day, a partly cloudy sky allows highs to reach the middle 80s to 90 degrees, with a noticeable amount of humidity and winds from the southwest. Isolated showers and a brief storm could pop up at anytime. May go severe for the Mountains this evening. Overnight lows will drop into the 60s and lower 70s.
A cold front moves closer to the region tonight which means through Tuesday, higher chances for showers and T-Storms. Highs reach 80 degrees in the Upstate with lower to middle 70s in the mountains. The storms could become widespread, with a few strong to severe, especially towards the midlands. At night, the sky slowly clears as temperatures cool into the 50s in the mountains with middle 60s expected in the Upstate.
Wednesday and Thursday will be drier and cooler with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A pop up storm could return Friday through this weekend, but it looks to stay mainly dry with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
