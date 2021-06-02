Happy Wednesday! We hope you had a great week so far and we welcome you to the half-way point. More rain and storms are on the way for today and beyond in the 7-day forecast. We break down your weather below.
Clouds will stick around for today with isolated showers arriving. Although many areas will stay dry. Temperatures reach the middle 70s to around 80 degrees this afternoon with a southerly wind at 5 to 10 mph.
Chances for showers and storms increase Thursday and Friday. Thursday expect heavier rain at times, with a few storms. Any storms that develop could go strong to severe. Stay weather aware! High temperatures will be in the middle 70s to around 80 degrees with lows landing in the 50s and 60s.
Showers become a little more light during the weekend with temperatures in the upper 70s to the lower and middle 80s.
Showers will resume in the forecast early next week! Just keep the rain gear handy for these next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.