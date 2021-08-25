Thursday brings another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, but no wash-out weather is expected. Highs will remain hot in the middle 80s across the mountains to near 90 in the Upstate. Thursday night will be another warm one with lows in the low 70s for the Upstate and mid 60s in the mountains with mainly dry conditions.
Looking at Friday into the weekend, a 20-30% chance of afternoon storms linger, but it won't wash away your plans. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The mountains will see highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows at night remain in the low 70s, with mid 60s in the mountains.
It appears the same weather pattern will persist into early next week, with warm and humid conditions with occasional showers and T-Storms.
The Tropics are becoming active again with a few disturbances to keep an eye on in the distant Atlantic and in the Caribbean. At least 2 areas have a high chance of becoming named storms over the next 5 days, we'll keep you up to date on the latest.
