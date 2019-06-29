Isolated storms pop back into the picture Sunday as heat is expected to intensify 4th of July week.
Expect a quiet night tonight with lows in the middle and upper 60s under a partly cloudy sky.
Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 90s in the Upstate and middle 80s in the mountains.
There's also the possibility of isolated to spotty late afternoon storms mostly in the mountains with a stray one or two reaching the Upstate.
Rain chances decrease into Monday and Tuesday with just a very small chance at a pop-up storm or two in the mountains.
The main story 4th of July week will be the intense heat as highs rise into the middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains by Tuesday and Wednesday.
That heat will gradually ease back to near 90 by next week, but at the expense of increased afternoon storm chances Thursday (4th of July) into next weekend.
