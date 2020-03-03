Spotty storms roll through this afternoon, but another round of wet weather comes Wednesday night into Thursday. It's possible to see some mountain snow after the late-week round of weather comes through.
Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms move through this afternoon, but there should be a few peeks of sunshine among the clouds. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s across the region, with a strong to gusty wind developing.
A marginal risk for severe weather exists for the Upstate and NE Georgia, as well as the southernmost mountains. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and lightning are the main concerns, but we can't rule out the small risk of an isolated tornado.
We'll get a break from the rain during the day Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower and middle 60s. A stray shower or two remains possible Wednesday afternoon in our southern spots, but most of that rain should hold off until after sunset.
Widespread rain will likely return Wednesday night and last throughout most of Thursday. Temperatures get much colder during this batch of rain, only reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s.
As the system wraps up and brings us drier weather to end the week on Friday, it's possible to see a brief rain/snow mix in the higher elevations, but it should be isolated, and not last too long.
That will leave us in a sunnier and drier pattern beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend, with temperatures in the 60s. Remember, we "spring forward" on Saturday night into Sunday morning, so prepare to set your clocks ahead one hour.
