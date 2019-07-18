Classic July weather continues through the week with sweltering heat and some storm chances. Rain will become a bit more widespread by next week, which should drastically drop temperatures by midweek.
Highs today once again reach the 80s and 90s with a mix of sun and clouds leading to isolated to scattered showers and storms this afternoon and early evening. An isolated severe storm with damaging wind gusts is possible. Most activity will weaken after sunset.
This weekend brings spotty rain coverage to the Upstate and scattered storms to the mountains. Expect more heat and humidity with highs in the 80s and 90s.
Next week, a cold front moves in bringing a few days of elevated rain and storm chances. As that system develops for the southeast, a NICE cool-down is set to begin, bringing nearly a 10 degree drop in high temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday!
