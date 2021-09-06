For your Labor Day, prepare for isolated to scattered showers, but it won't be a washout. A few showers come this morning with temperatures in the 60s, but as a cold front slides through during the afternoon, a 30-40% chance of storms comes to the area. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s for the Upstate and near 80 in the mountains. Tonight a few showers are still possible with lows in the 60s.
Back to work and school Tuesday brings more sunshine and just a 20% chance for afternoon showers and storms. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s in the Upstate and low 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night will dry out with lows in the 60s.
Another cold front takes aim on the region later Wednesday, bringing another round of showers and storms to the area, about a 30-40% chance. Highs get hotter, reaching near 90. It cools slightly Thursday with more sunshine as highs reach the low to mid-80s during the day and returns to the 50s and low 60s at night.
Friday stays seasonably mild in the low to mid-80s with sunshine, but heats up with more dry weather over the weekend. Overnights should stay comfortable through this time in the 50s and 60s.
