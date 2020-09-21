The beautiful weather will continue for several more days as strong high pressure controls our weather. The autumnal equinox happens at 9:30am on Tuesday, officially marking the beginning of fall.
Expect a mostly clear sky and cool temperatures this morning, in the 40s to near 50 degrees. The breeze will pick up at times, adding to the chill in the air. Today brings mostly sunshine with highs warming to the upper 60s in the mountains, and 70 degrees in the Upstate. Tonight gets back into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
The nice weather continues Tuesday and Wednesday, though midweek warms up a few degrees, reaching the low to upper 70s.
Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta out of the Gulf could increase showers on Thursday into Friday, with more showers and storms into the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s and 60s.
