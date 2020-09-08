We're seeing the last of the perfect weather for the Upstate. We're looking at tropical moisture taking aim at our region beginning Wednesday right into the upcoming weekend.
For this evening we're in good shape with temperatures falling through the 80s into the 70s. Skies will be clear this evening then becoming partly cloudy late with lows in the upper 60s with low 60s in the mountains.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday as we'll see an increase in showers and T-Storms..about a 40% chance..highs will in the 80s. For Thursday and Friday expect about a 30-40% chance of showers and T-Storms and highs in the 80s.
For the weekend unfortunately we'll see more widespread showers and T-Storms...about a 60% chance then with highs in the 80s for the Upstate and lows in the 60s to around 70. Shower and storm chances continue into next week.
