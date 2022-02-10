If you enjoyed Wednesday's weather, you're really going to like Thursday! After a chilly and clear start, we'll look for sunny skies again this afternoon with just a few clouds possible in parts of the mountains. Highs will easily top the low and mid 60s across the Upstate and northeast Georgia, with upper 50s expected in the higher elevations.
Staying clear and chilly again tonight with upstate lows in the mid 30s, and around 30 in the mountains.
We'll remain warm with sunshine on Friday, and as clouds return on Saturday. There may be a late shower Saturday afternoon and evening, with that chance persisting into Sunday morning.
A cooldown returns by Sunday with highs in the 50s, 40s in the mountains. We could see some showers or even a few flakes of snow near the TN border, but rain would remain isolated in the Upstate. Best chance comes Sunday morning.
Cool, dry weather will persist into next week.
