Laura is set to make landfall as a Cat 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds late tonight along the Louisiana/Texas border. Storm surge could get over 10 feet, along with several inches of rain.
The storm will move north as a tropical storm into Arkansas, then push our direction late Friday into Saturday. It should remain north of our area as it transitions to a depression/remnant low, but we could still see gusty wind and the potential for isolated severe storms.
In the short term... Isolated showers and storms are possible through this evening, while the LA/TX coast will be watching for Laura's landfall.
More heat and fairly low rain chances for Thursday, then we’ll notice moisture on the increase for Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible late day into the evening on Friday, then again on Saturday as what’s left of Laura moves by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.