Laura made landfall as a Cat 4 hurricane with 140 mph winds around 2am eastern time, in Cameron, LA, near the TX border. Storm surge could get over 10-15 feet, along with several inches of rain.
The storm will move north as a tropical storm into Arkansas, then push our direction late Friday into Saturday. It should remain north of our area as it transitions to a depression/remnant low, but we could still see gusty wind and the potential for isolated severe storms.
As for our area, today brings a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Isolated showers and storms are possible, though most will happen in the mountains.
Moisture locally goes on the increase for Friday. Scattered showers and storms are possible late day into the evening on Friday, with more widespread rain and storms on Saturday as what’s left of Laura moves by.
You can salvage time outdoors for Sunday, with more sunshine and drier weather, but a spotty rain chance returns next week.
