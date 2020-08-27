After major devastation across the Louisiana coast, Laura is moving inland and will impact our weather toward Saturday. We’ll be looking at a threat for gusty wind, rain and a few strong storms early in the day.
In the short term, we’ll see isolated showers and storms Thursday evening into the overnight, but most places will stay dry. Friday morning will bring some clouds, but no rain is expected early. Some moisture from Laura could work its way in for late afternoon and evening on Friday., with a few stronger storms possible. Conditions settle down overnight before another wave of rain arrives Saturday morning.
Most computer models show rain pushing into the mountains between 4-7AM Saturday, then into the Upstate through 8-11AM. Some heavy downpours and gusty wind will accompany the passage of Laura to the north, and we’ll have enough dynamics at play for a non-zero tornado threat (meaning that threat will be low due to lack of heat energy, but not quite zero). The afternoon should bring slowly calming winds and some sunshine! A few showers on the back edge of the system will be possible late Saturday.
Sunday looks mostly dry and warm with highs in the upper 80s. Humidity should be a bit lower as winds switch out of the north. Our next chance for rain comes late Monday into Tuesday.
