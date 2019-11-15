Keep you eyes peeled for some shooting stars this weekend as the Leonid meteor shower peaks! It has been ongoing through the month of November, but the most meteors are expected on Sunday night!
Get away from city lights and take a look at one portion of the sky for best viewing! There will be clear skies Sunday night, but the moon will still be bright and waning. Therefore the meteors might be a bit harder to see!
The Leonids get their name from their origin constellation Leo.
