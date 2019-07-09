(FOX Carolina) - Scattered rain and storms are expected every day this week, with the possibility for some tropical moisture by the end of the week into the early weekend.
This morning sits in the 60s to mid-70s, with a cloudy sky and a few isolated showers. Throughout the day, expect a few peeks of sun late with otherwise overcast skies and highs reaching the low to mid-80s. A few showers and storms will be possible, but strong storms should stay at a minimum.
Wednesday will bring some breakage of the clouds, with scattered afternoon storms once again. Highs will warm to the low 80s in the mountains to the upper 80s in the Upstate.
Thursday and Friday will follow suit, with isolated storms and seasonally hot afternoons. We could see an increased heavy rain threat because of a tropical system along the Gulf coast. It isn’t expected to hit the Carolinas directly, but moisture could feed in to increase our rain chances. Stay tuned for the latest!
