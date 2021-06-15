Less humid and comfortable conditions will dominate through this week, with rain chances remaining low through Saturday. Sunday into Monday will bring a better chance for rain as tropical moisture increases from the Gulf of Mexico.
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 50s for the mountains and low 60s in the Upstate. Wednesday will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures slightly below normal for this time of year. Highs will warm to 85 in the Upstate and 79 in the mountains with no rain expected.
Thursday will bring more comfortable temps and humidity, with highs in the low to mid 80s and sunny skies. Expect a warmer day for Friday as highs climb back to near 90 degrees with a slight increase in humidity.
Clouds will be increasing this weekend as a system pushes in along the Gulf of Mexico. Right now rain chances look to increase by late Sunday into Monday, but the intensity of the rain and any severe threat is TBD. Some models take the system close to us, bringing heavier rain and stronger storms. If the system tracks south of us, we’ll feel less impact.
We’ll keep you posted on the evolution of the tropical system and the potential impacts to the Carolinas.
