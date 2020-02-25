Less rainy weather can be expected for the remainder of the week, but major temperatures ups and downs will continue.
Variably cloudy conditions develop this afternoon after a dreary start. Temperatures will reach the 60s for most as a breeze develops this afternoon, so it looks to be much warmer and drier than Monday.
Wednesday stays breezy as a cold front moves in, and that will bring one last opportunity for brief showers and potentially some mountain snow by evening. Temperatures will fall fast Wednesday night, reaching near freezing for the Upstate and into the 20s across WNC.
Sunny, chilly weather takes shape on Thursday before another round of snow showers moves into the WNC mountains Friday. These will clear for the weekend, but conditions remain quite cold...especially for Saturday as highs struggle to get out of the 30s and 40s.
