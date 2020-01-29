Unsettled weather continues for several more days before a much warmer pattern takes shape toward Sunday.
Clouds thicken up today as highs reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. While a stray sprinkle is possible, conditions stay dry today until better moisture arrives tonight. A few showers then become possible in the Upstate while rain and a high elevation wintry mix/snow is a bit more possible across WNC tonight.
A few lingering showers remain possible Thursday, but most areas will dry out completely under a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.
Our next system will also not directly impact our area, but it will still bring at least a few showers Friday into Saturday along with some more high elevation snow to the WNC mountains. The rest of the weekend looks dry and warmer with more sunshine arriving on Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
That warmer air should continue into next week ahead of our next chance for showers on Tuesday. Daytime highs stay in the 60s.
