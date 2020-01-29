Clouds stream back into the area throughout the day ahead of our next rain-maker, which brings just a small chance at wet and wintry weather today.
Temperatures this morning sit in the 20s and 30s under a partly cloudy sky, but the clouds will thicken throughout the day. Most of the day will be dry with a few pockets of light rain forming during the mid to late afternoon. Highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s, which is normal for this time of year.
This activity will continue into tonight along with some high elevation snow developing in western North Carolina.
A few lingering showers remain possible Thursday, but most areas will dry out completely under a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.
Our next system will also not directly impact our area, but it will still bring a few showers Friday into Saturday along with some more high elevation snow to the WNC mountains.
The rest of the weekend looks dry and warmer with more sunshine arriving on Sunday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Those warmer temperatures should continue into next week ahead of our next chance for showers on Tuesday.
