Clouds increase tonight ahead of the next system to affect us. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
For Monday, low pressure develops along the SC coast pushing light precipitation our way mainly Monday morning. If it comes in early enough, we could see some light sleet or snow, then some light rain. Minor impacts are expected, as temperatures will rise above freezing. The timeframe for the wintry precipitation will be around 5AM- 10AM. As temperatures rise into the 40s we're looking at plain rain later in the morning into the afternoon. Monday night it clears out with lows in the 20s and 30s.
For Tuesday and for the rest of the week, we'll see sunshine and temperatures warming through the 50s to around 60 by Thursday. Temperatures will top out in the low 60s Thursday through Saturday, then back to the 50s by next Sunday. Lows at night will be in the 20s and 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.