The heat will build this weekend along with potential tropical action developing. We could see “Arthur” in the Atlantic this weekend but with little to no impact to land expected. For more on this, click here.
Expect a partly cloudy sky this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be a few pop-up showers or storms in the mountains, but the Upstate should stay generally dry. Friday brings similar conditions to the region - expect daytime highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees with limited to no rain chances.
The weekend gets HOT - highs both days will reach the 80s, with Sunday being the hottest in the upper 80s. The mountains will see a slightly better chance of scattered storms Sunday afternoon as a front approaches from the west.
Scattered storm chances build into the Upstate Monday as highs drop back into the lower 80s. An area of cut-off low pressure could form over the Carolinas, and while this will help steer what could be "Arthur" offshore, it will keep clouds and spotty rain around as well as hold temperatures down in the 70s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.