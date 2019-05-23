(FOX Carolina) - Passing clouds and spotty mountain rain today keep the heat levels down, but near-record highs settle in throughout Memorial Day weekend.
Starting out a bit on the cloudy side, temperatures sit in the 60s to near 70 across the area this morning with a spotty mountain shower. Clouds break apart enough in the afternoon to get highs into the low and mid-80s, but a slight chance at mountain rain lingers, possibly sneaking into the far-northern Upstate briefly.
The serious heat arrives on Friday and sticks around all of Memorial Day weekend, likely lasting into the middle part of next week.
Throughout this time, highs will reach the low to middle 90s in the Upstate and upper 80s in the mountains. Due to high humidity, the 'feels like' temperatures will sit near 100 degrees.
If there's any good news to be had, it's that there won't be much if any rain to dodge this weekend outside of a pop-up shower or storm in the mountains.
By the middle of next week, slightly better rain chances move in, bringing at least a little heat relief with highs backing off to the 80s to near 90.
