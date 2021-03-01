Happy Monday everyone and happy Meteorological Spring! It is March 1st and we are tracking rain showers moving across the area. Mainly for the morning, but this afternoon we will also have the chance for a few more showers.
We break down the forecast below.
A cold front is dropping through the region today creating spotty showers across the area. Some sunshine may peek out in the late afternoon, with temperatures hovering in the lower 60s all day in the Upstate, and dropping from the 50s to the 40s in the Mountains. A gusty wind builds, between 20 and 25 mph.
We will remain with a partly cloudy sky tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 30s.
Tuesday starts with some sun, but showers develop late in the evening and last into the day on Wednesday. Both days end up in the 50s.
The sky stays clear Thursday, and we should stay sunny straight into the weekend. High temperatures this weekend will climb into the 50s region-wide.
