Showers will linger into the weekend, but should clear out in time for Halloween! Look for more sunshine next week before rain by Thursday.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and lows in the 40s. Saturday will bring a good amount of cloud cover, but rain should be only isolated for the Upstate. Mountains will see scattered showers with highs ranging from 57-62.
Sunday will be mostly sunny for the Upstate, and clouds will slowly dissipate in the mountains. By trick-or-treat time it will be dry area-wide and temps will be pleasant. Expect 50s in the mountain and low 60s in the Upstate from 6-8PM.
Sunny skies will dominate early next week before our next system arrives Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.