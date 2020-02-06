BREAKING: All tornado warnings and watches for the Upstate have been canceled.
Flash flooding remains the greatest threat:
A flash flood emergency was issued for Clemson, Easley, and Central communities in Pickens County has been extended until 11 p.m. The NWS reports more than 50 roads are closed in the county. Click here for more.
A flash flood emergency has also been issued for Greenville County, including Greenville, until 9 p.m. Mauldin, Taylors, and Greer are under flash flood warnings until 9:15 p.m. Click here for more.
A flood WARNING has been issued for southeast McDowell County in North Carolina until 10:30 p.m. EST.
A flash flood WARNING has been issued for Rutherford County until 10:15 p.m. EST.
A flood WARNING has been issued for Polk County, N.C. until 1:45 a.m. EST on Friday, Februay 7, 2020.
Watch Live:
Flash flood warnings continues for many areas this evening even though the severe threat is over.
Friday brings some improvement with a clearing sky and temperatures returning to normal, though a snow flurry or two can't be ruled out along the TN border as the moisture moves out. Another system moves through Saturday, bringing a chance of showers to the Upstate, becoming mixed with or changing to all snow for the higher elevations into WNC.
Warmer weather returns early next week, and another chance of rain returns by Tuesday.
