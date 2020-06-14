Storms have begun weakening and will likely continue to do so the rest of the evening followed by a much cooler and a bit rainy of a Monday.
A few showers remain possible tonight with lows in the middle 50s to lower 60s.
Expect scattered showers on and off throughout the day Monday with highs only reaching the middle 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky.
Similar temperatures will be in place Tuesday with a touch less coverage of showers.
We'll warm up a bit more Wednesday and Thursday into the 70s to near 80 with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.
Temperatures will continue warming Friday into next weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90 as the sun gradually re-appears.
We'll another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday before drier and warmer conditions taking hold next weekend.
A pop-up storm or two is possible, but should remain fairly isolated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.