Lingering snow showers are likely in the higher terrain of the mountains with light accumulations this evening which will be followed by a beautiful Tuesday.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for elevations above 3500 feet in western north Carolina until 7 AM Tuesday.
The Upstate meanwhile will see clearing skies and low temperatures in the lower and middle 30s.
Tuesday will bring afternoon highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees thanks to a mostly sunny sky.
Clouds build back into the area Wednesday along with a few showers Wednesday evening.
A brief wintry mix is also possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but all precipitation should remain on the light side of things.
There's still a lot of uncertainty with our Friday/Saturday rain chance. The timing looks a bit more agreed upon, but the amount and type of precipitation is still in question.
Our forecast as it stands now still calls for a slight chance for showers Friday into Saturday with some mountain snow on the back side of the system lingering into Saturday and Sunday.
We'll let you know if anything changes int he coming days.
Otherwise, expect sunshine and a warm up Sunday into Monday with highs returning to the 60s Monday in the Upstate.
