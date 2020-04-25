After storms move out, expect a much better day on Sunday with spotty showers in the WNC mountains (possibly even some snow above 5000 feet) and some sun and highs in the 60s to near 70 for the rest of the area.
Expect a warm-up for the first half of next week with sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to mid/upper 70s.
Our next storm system looks to bring more rain and thunderstorms by Wednesday in which severe weather can't be ruled out, but too early to determine now.
Thursday through next weekend looks quieter with highs rising from the 70s to the 80s in the Upstate by next Saturday.
