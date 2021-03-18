TORNADO WARNING: A tornado warning for parts of Spartanburg SC, Gaffney SC, Boiling Springs SC has been canceled. Strong storms are continuing in that are.
We're told USC Upstate instructed faculty & staff to shelter in place during the storm.
TORNADO WATCH: A tornado watch has been issued for parts of GA, SC, and NC until 6 p.m.
Counties in our area included in the watch include: Greenville, Anderson, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, Laurens, Greenwood, Abbeville, and Elbert County, GA.
Latest forecast:
Severe weather is possible this morning into the mid-afternoon. Be sure to stay weather aware and have your safety plan ready to go in case of dangerous storms hit your area.
Heavy rain and storms push in throughout mid-day, with damaging wind and tornadoes possible. The main window of strongest weather is now until 3pm, so stay weather-aware for the entire day. Highs reach the 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.
Rain slowly clears tonight, leaving some cooler, breezy weather conditions into the weekend. Highs will struggle to make it into the 50s and 60s Saturday and Sunday, with the sky turning mostly clear.
Monday looks to start next week dry and sunny, followed by small shower chances Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures warm up.
