There are currently MULTIPLE TORNADO WARNINGS issued for the area.
Kendra says people in Laurens should get to their safe place. The powerful storm was pummeling Laurens and headed to Clinton as of 4:45 p.m.
The latest tornado warning is issued for parts of Abbeville, Greenville, Greenwood, and Union counties until 5 p.m.
Another tornado warning is issued for Cleveland County, NC; Rutherford County, NC; Cherokee County, SC & Spartanburg County, SC. it is in effect until 4:45.
Another tornado warning is for Abbeville, Anderson, and southern Greenville counties until 4:15.
Warnings for Franklin, Hart and Elbert counties in Georgia have expired.
The first warning issued for Henderson, Polk, northern Greenville, and northern Spartanburg counties has expired. Pickens and Transylvania had been included as well but warnings for those areas have also expired.
LATEST FORECAST:
Scattered storms are moving in, with another round expected later tonight. We have a small severe threat with the afternoon round, mainly between about 3-7PM, then we'll be waiting on another round overnight.
A few stronger storms are possible, with damaging wind, hail and a small tornado threat.
The severe threat with tonight's system is lower than the system that affected us last week, but you’ll still want to have a way to get weather alerts! Storms could roll through as you are sleeping, so have a way to be woken up if it gets bad.
The sky will slowly clear Friday, ending with sunshine and highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees. Another wave of rain comes in Saturday and Sunday, with a low severe threat but some heavy rain potential.
Stay weather aware!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.