Dangerous Hurricane Ida battered southern parts of Louisiana with destructive winds, storm surge, and torrential rain. It made two landfalls on Sunday. First landfall was at Port Fourchon, LA. Second was near Chauvin, LA. For us locally as Ida pushes northeast, some local impacts will arrive tomorrow which will last through Thursday morning. We break down the forecast below.
Today expect pleasant weather conditions as we will see a good mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s across the region. The mountains however could see a brief shower, but most will stay dry. Clouds will increase overnight with lows dropping into the 60s and 70s.
Tomorrow the remnants of Ida will track across central Tennessee into southern Kentucky. With this track we'll be on the southeast side of the system and have a low chance of seeing severe weather later Tuesday into Tuesday night. An isolated tornado or two can't be ruled out. Heavier rain will fall across NE Georgia, parts of the Upstate and NC mountains that could trigger some flash flooding. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the Upstate and lower 80s for the mountains. Tuesday night showers and storms continue with lows in the low 70s, and mid 60s in the mountains.
On Wednesday, the remnants of Ida move away with decreasing rain and highs in the mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Wednesday night will be clearing out with lows in the upper 60s, with cooler low 60s in the mountains.
For the end of the week into the weekend, refreshing high pressure builds in from the northeast with cooler and drier conditions with a lot of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s, then upper 80s by the end of the weekend for the Upstate with upper 70s and low 80s in the mountains. At night temperatures cool into the low to mid 60s with cooler 50s in the mountains.
