Rain chances increase this week as a cold front approaches the Carolinas and Georgia. Temperatures will go down a bit thanks for extra clouds and late day rain. We’re also watching the Atlantic for the development of Isaias.
Dry with some clouds this morning, in the 60s and 70s. The rain and storm threat increases today as highs reach the mid to upper 80s. Downpours, gusty wind, and frequent lightning are all possible. Thursday will bring a similar forecast, with an even greater threat for storms.
Isolated flooding is going to be something to watch for, as showers and storms will be capable of high rain amounts.
We’ll continue to see pop-up storms into Friday and the weekend, but coverage should become a bit less. Rain chance goes down to 20-30% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will creep back to around 90.
Also we’re watching the Atlantic for the next tropical system to form. It is expected to be called “Isaias” and make a run at the Caribbean later this week. Most models take it into Florida, but we’ll be watching for any potential turn north toward the Carolinas early next week.
