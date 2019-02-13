Perfect weather is set for Valentine's Day before showers return this weekend.
Expect lows tonight to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s under a mostly clear sky.
Highs Thursday will reach the lower and middle 60s accompanied by a sunny sky and calmer wind.
Friday will bring back some cloud cover and perhaps a stray shower or two, but better chances for rain come this weekend.
Neither day will be a washout, but expect on and off showers both Saturday and Sunday (including overnight both days),
Highs will go from the 60s Saturday to all 50s on Sunday, so there will be a noticeable cooldown between the two days.
Monday will bring some drier weather before more widespread rain moves in next Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.