Perfect 10 weather for your Valentine's Day plans, before showers return this weekend.
It's a cold morning, with very few clouds. Expect temperatures around or just below freezing for the entire area. The day brings slowly increasing clouds but remains dry, with comfortably mild temperatures reaching the low to mid-60s. Expect a breeze now and then, but the wind won't be nearly as strong as yesterday.
Tomorrow ends the week mostly cloudy, with a 20% chance for a passing shower. Highs remain mild in the 60s, with a better chance for rain over the weekend.
Neither Saturday nor Sunday becomes a washout, but you can expect on and off showers both days and nights. Highs will go from the 60s Saturday to the lower 50s on Sunday, so there will be a noticeable cool-down.
Monday will bring some slightly drier weather before more widespread rain moves in next Tuesday and lingers into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.