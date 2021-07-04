Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn towards Cuba. It's expected remain at tropical storm strength, or at the most a minimal hurricane. It will track across Cuba and Florida the next couple of days, then curve northeast and track through the low country of South Carolina, very near the coast. The brunt of the system will miss us to the south and east, but any change in track could change things a bit.
Tonight we're looking at mostly clear and mild conditions with lows in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
Monday and Tuesday will be typical summer days with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Monday and Tuesday night will have temperatures in the 60s, with some 70s in the Upstate.
We could be feeling the effects from Elsa Wednesday and Thursday, with increasing showers and T-Storms. The main impact from Elsa will be felt along the coast with wind and rain for them. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains.
Friday looks dry with highs near 90, then a better chance of showers and storms into next weekend, with normal temperatures, around 90. Mountains will see highs in the mid 80s.
