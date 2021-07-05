Tropical Storm Elsa continues it trek toward Cuba. It's expected remain at tropical storm strength, or at the most a low-end hurricane. It will track across Cuba and west Florida the next couple of days, then curve northeast toward the low country of South Carolina, very near the coast. The brunt of the system will miss us to the south and east, but we will monitor for any track adjustments with the latest data.
Cool and clear this morning in the 60s, with plenty of sunshine on the way. Today and tomorrow hold typical summer weather with mostly sunny skies and temperatures around 90 in the Upstate and mid-80s in the mountains. The nights drop into the 60s.
As Elsa moves closer, the main impact from Elsa will be felt along the coast with wind and rain, while locally we get an uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low to mid-80s.
Friday into the weekend gets a little hotter with a little more sunshine, reaching the 80s to around 90 degrees across the area. Spotty afternoon showers and storms typical of summer could pop up each day.
