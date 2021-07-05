Tropical Storm Elsa continues to churn through the Caribbean towards Cuba this evening. It's expected remain at tropical storm strength, or at the most a minimal hurricane. It will move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, then northern Florida, SE Georgia, then through the low country of South Carolina. The brunt of the system will miss us to the south and east, but any change in track could change things a bit.
For tonight we're looking at mostly clear and mild conditions with lows in the upper 60s for the Upstate and low 60s in the mountains.
For Tuesday, the humidity will bump up with a slight chance of a few showers and storms, especially in the mountains. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s for the Upstate and mid 80s in the mountains. Tuesday night we'll have partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s to around 70 in the Upstate.
We could be feeling the effects from Elsa Wednesday and Thursday, especially along and south of I-85, with increasing showers and T-Storms. Some heavy rain is expected. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the Upstate with low 80s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s to near 70.
For Friday into the weekend we'll see hit and miss showers and storms with temperatures around 90, mid 80s in the mountains.
Any change in the track of Elsa could change the forecast, stay tuned!
