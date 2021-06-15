Sunshine dominates the next several days, with lower humidity building in. A midweek cool-down will heat back up toward the weekend, with some possible tropical rain in the forecast.
The humidity will be noticeably lower today, and lasting the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny and still warm to hot, but at least it will be a lot more comfortable out there. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Tuesday, then mid-80s Wednesday, with upper 80s on Thursday.
The mercury will get back into the low 90s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 60s for the Upstate, and 50s in the mountains through the week.
The weekend isn't looking too bad. We have a 20% chance of storms on Saturday, then 40% Sunday into Monday as some tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico approaches.
