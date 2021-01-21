Good morning everyone! We welcome you to Thursday.
We are tracking showers across the region this morning. Showers will be on and off this morning, with a brief Mountain wintry mix. This will create slick roads, so please be careful. Temperatures are starting in the 30s and lower 40s. Showers are expected to thin out through the day, with high temperatures warming into the 50s.
Slowly we will see the rain end completely with a few clouds leftover. Friday will start will clouds and end the day with sunshine. Light rain, especially south, will keep a small chance for an isolated shower but most of us will stay dry. Temperatures will reach the lower to upper 50s.
Sunshine returns this weekend with highs warming into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s to lower 50s in the Mountains. Seasonable for this time of year.
Next week expect widespread rain with a system that will roll across the region. We will keep a close eye on that disturbance.
