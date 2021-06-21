On Monday, Claudette departs to the east, perhaps as a Tropical Storm as it approaches the NC Outer Banks, then moves out to sea. Our area looks mostly dry and hot today ahead of storms on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.
Expect some fog this morning with temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Throughout the day, a partly cloudy sky allows highs to reach the mid 80s to 90 degrees, with a noticeable breeze from the southwest. Isolated showers and a brief storm could pop up in the afternoon.
It dries overnight with lows in the 60s and low 70s.
A cold front moves through the region Tuesday, increasing the chances for showers and T-Storms. Highs reach near 80 in the Upstate with low to mid-70s in the mountains. The storms could become widespread, with a few strong to severe, especially toward the midlands. At night, the sky slowly clears as temperatures cool into the 50s in the mountains with mid-60s in the Upstate.
Wednesday and Thursday will be drier and a little cooler with highs in the low 80s with upper 70s in the mountains with sunshine.
A pop up storm could return from Friday into the weekend, but it looks to stay mainly dry with highs in the low to mid-80s.
