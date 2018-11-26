We're in for some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far these next couple of days.
Tonight's lows will be in the middle and upper 20s with a brisk northwest breeze and 'feels like' temperatures in the teens in the mountains.
The wind will stay strong tomorrow with highs in the lower 40s in the mountains and near 50 in the Upstate under a mostly sunny sky.
Lows tomorrow night will be in the lower and middle 20s, which will be the coldest it gets these next few days.
Wednesday will be the coldest day when highs only reach near 40 in the mountains and upper 40s in the Upstate.
Clouds will build into the area Thursday and Friday bringing just a small chance for a shower or two Friday.
Saturday, as of Monday afternoon, looks to be the day with widespread rain across most of the area, with lingering showers possible Sunday into next Monday.
Good news is that temperatures will warm up into the 50s Thursday and Friday, and then the 50s and 60s over the weekend into next week post-rain.
