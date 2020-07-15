Scorching heat will likely continue over the next couple of days before late day showers and storms return later this week into this weekend.
An Air Quality Alert goes into effect from 10am until 8pm for the Upstate counties. Ground level ozone will be at levels unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, elderly, and those with lung health issues.
Morning temperatures already hold a warm feel to the air, in the 60s to lower 70s with humidity. Under a sunny to partly cloudy sky, highs reach 94 again in the Upstate, and 89 in the mountains. A stray shower or storm is possible, but most spots stay dry.
Isolated showers and storms return Thursday but will be a bit more prevalent starting Friday, and lasting into this weekend.
This is also when the heat will loosen its grip a bit with highs scaling back into the lower 90s in the Upstate. Expect similar conditions to continue into the first half of next week.
