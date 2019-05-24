(FOX Carolina) - Near, and even touching, record heat will settle in for Friday and the holiday weekend! Isolated storms will be possible, mainly in the mountains, though most areas stay dry.
This morning, expect full sunshine and temperatures in the 60s to near 70 degrees, along with humid air. Highs reach their highest levels yet this week during the afternoon, at 88 for the mountains and 94 in the Upstate! This is not only 10-12° above normal for this time of year, but could tie a record in the Upstate set back in 1962.
Highs will stay near records for Saturday, with 94 for the Upstate (96 being the record) and 88 in the mountains (record is 89). Rain should be minimal, and mainly confined to the higher elevations of the mountains.
The above normal temps will continue into Sunday and Memorial Day Monday! In fact, with this string of scorching temps, we’re looking at a bonafide heat wave.
Around the middle of next week, clouds will increase and rain chances go up across the area, but still won't produce the washout rain we need to cool things down. However, temperatures should drop slightly into the 80s to near 90 degrees by Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.