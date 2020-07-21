Heat and storm chances continue for the rest of the week!
Scattered, locally strong storms will develop this afternoon as highs reach the 90s area-wide. The heat index will likely exceed 100 degrees for parts of the Upstate for several hours. Most storms will weaken by sunset.
Be safe in the heat and be sure to provide lots of water for yourself and your pets. Also check in on your elderly friends, and any neighbors who might not have working AC.
A similar weather pattern continues for much of the week, with the heat slightly backing off by Friday into the 80s and lower 90s. Shower and storm coverage should decrease somewhat by this weekend as highs stay in the lower 90s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.