(FOX Carolina) - Clear and chilly weather will remain in place until Saturday, followed by a winter storm. Heavy snow with high totals are expected for western North Carolina, while the Upstate will see a wintry mix with some light snow accumulations throughout the weekend into Monday.
*A winter storm WATCH has been issued for all of western NC, starting Saturday afternoon through Noon Monday.*
Friday morning starts in the 20s and 30s with some clouds and sun, but clouds thicken up through the day as highs reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Conditions should remain dry.
Clouds roll in early on Saturday, with the big event beginning. Check out the current storm forecast:
SATURDAY MORNING – Clouds become overcast, drizzle possible across the area, starting south and moving northward.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON – Rain for the Upstate, while the mountains will see a wintry mix if rain to sleet, and then to snow.
SATURDAY NIGHT – Rain continues for the Upstate, but after midnight a wintry mix develops. Mountains will see heavy snow, with several inches possible overnight.
SUNDAY – Heavy mountain snow between 6-11AM, with some wet snow possible in the Upstate during that time as well. Best chance will be north of I-85. All rain south of I-85 as it looks now. Some freezing rain will be possible at times, especially along I-85, so at least a glaze of ice could develop on road surfaces. While precipitation intensity decreases late in the day, freezing drizzle, light rain, or light snow remains possible in the Upstate while light snow continues in WNC.
SUNDAY NIGHT – Heaviest moisture moves out, but lingering showers in the Upstate and snow in the mountains will be possible.
MONDAY – One final burst of snow possible, even in the Upstate, as the back edge of the storm moves through. Only light accumulations add to what's on the ground in the Upstate, but a couple more inches of snow are possible in WNC.
** All is subject to change depending on model trends! We will keep you posted!
REST OF WEEK - sunshine returns Tuesday with cool air sticking around. Temperatures climb into the 50s later in the week with widespread rain returning Friday.
