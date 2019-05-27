Expect the heat wave to not only continue into Memorial Day, but also into Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 90s in the Upstate.
This morning begins in the 60s to near 70 with muggy conditions and a mostly clear sky. High temperatures this afternoon mimic what's happened all weekend, reaching 95 in the upstate and near 90 in the mountains. These temperatures stay just under the old records of 98° and 93° for the Upstate and mountains, respectively.
Tuesday will bring similar heat with highs of 96 in the Upstate (the record is 100) and 90 in the mountains (the record is 91) with a bright blue sky and light wind. Wednesday holds on to very similar heat, near 90 in the mountains and up to 95 in the Upstate, but with a few more passing clouds by the afternoon.
The heat will begin ever so gradually backing off on Thursday, in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area. This is also when isolated afternoon shower chances will return mainly to the mountains, but overall the outlook is for the most part dry.
From Friday into next weekend, the Upstate will begin getting in on the isolated afternoon storm action, which will help high temperatures finally return to the 80s across the entire area by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.