For the overnight hours some clouds will build into the Upstate and mountains with mostly cloudy skies. There could be a few stray showers in the mountains. Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid 50s in the Upstate and near 50 in the mountains.
For Sunday we'll see partly cloudy skies in the Upstate and mostly cloudy conditions in the mountains and it will be cooler with highs only in the mid 70s for the Upstate and upper 60s in the mountains. Sunday night we're looking at dry and cool conditions with lows in the mid 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains.
Memorial Day and Tuesday look dry and warm with highs in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows will be in the 50s with some 40s in the mountains.
On Wednesday we'll see a slight chance for showers, with a better chance of showers and storms Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate, and 70s to around 80 in the mountains. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s in the Upstate and 50s to around 60 in the mountains.
