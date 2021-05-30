For the overnight hours you will need a jacket because temperatures will dip into the low to mid 50s in the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, under mostly clear skies.
For Memorial Day the weather looks good for ceremonies and services. Skies will be mostly sunny skies with temperatures a few degrees warmer. Expect upper 70s in the Upstate with low 70s in the mountains. For Monday night it will be cool once again with upper 50s in the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
For Tuesday and Wednesday we're look at mostly to partly sunny skies. Moisture will increase with a slight chance for showers and T-Storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s in the Upstate and mid to upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s with 50s in the mountains.
A moist south-southeast flow off the Atlantic will increase our shower and storm chances Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Next weekend is looking mainly dry with a few showers and storms with highs in the 80s.
