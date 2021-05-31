On this Memorial Day expect generally quiet weather for any ceremonies and services.
Overall today, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with temperatures a few degrees warmer than this weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in the Upstate with lower to middle 70s in the Mountains. Light variable winds for today and tonight. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s region-wide.
Tuesday will be mild with more sunshine. A few showers will be possible in the Mountains, but most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s.
Wednesday will be the transition day with increasing clouds and rain/storms arriving by the afternoon.
Thursday and Friday look soggy as rain will impact all of us. These will be the days that you need to keep the umbrellas handy. High temperatures will remain in the 70s and 80s.
Eventually the rain will slowly start to tapper off by the weekend, but even then there will be a chance for storms with highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.
